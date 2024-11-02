Peanut the squirrel seized, euthanized in NY state raid; Elon Musk reacts

New York State authorities recently seized Peanut, an internet-famous squirrel, from a New York man’s home, resulting in the beloved critter’s euthanization and sparking outrage among fans.

Peanut, known for his cowboy hat and waffle-loving antics, had gained a social media following of over half a million.

Mark Longo, Peanut’s owner, was devastated by the state’s actions.

According to Longo, at least six officers from the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) came to his door, seizing Peanut and another of his unconventional pets, Fred the raccoon.

Peanut the squirrel (left), Fred the raccoon (right). (Credit: @pnuts_freedom_farm on Instagram. )

Longo expressed shock and sorrow, describing both animals as cherished members of his sanctuary, which he founded in 2023 as a safe haven for rescued animals.

RELATED: Instagram-famous pet squirrel Peanut seized by authorities in New York

The news has sparked widespread backlash, with even Elon Musk weighing in on X writing, "The government should leave people and their animals alone."

Many fans echoed similar sentiments, demanding compassion and calling for changes in wildlife policies.

Fans say they too are heartbroken, sharing messages of love and condolences online.

In a social media post, Longo shared: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the heartbreaking news: on Oct. 30, the DEC made the devastating decision to euthanize our beloved Peanut the squirrel and Fred the raccoon." He criticized the DEC for informing the media before notifying him, calling it a "troubling lack of respect and empathy."

"It breaks our hearts that there were mean people who took you away from us, people who didn’t understand the joy and love you brought to our lives." — P’nuts Freedom Farm

Why did authorities take Peanut?

The DEC said it launched an investigation following reports of "potentially unsafe housing of wildlife that could carry rabies and the illegal keeping of wildlife as pets." Longo claims Peanut, who was unfit for release due to a lack of survival skills, was being certified as an educational animal under state regulations.

Despite the tragedy, Longo has vowed to continue his mission, announcing plans to set up a fundraiser in Peanut’s memory. "I’ll never give up on this nonprofit or those who fell in love with Peanut," he wrote.