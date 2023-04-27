Fugitive Bronx peacock, named Raul, wanted for biting man

There's a peacock on the run in the Bronx. And yes peacocks do fly, just not very far or for very long.

Police responded to reports of a peacock on the run between Vice Avenue and East 180th Street around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Raul, the peacock, was named by Bronx locals and is one of hundreds of free roaming peacocks that live at the Bronx Zoo.

"A peacock running around the neighborhood for the evening is wild, but at the end of the day the whole neighborhood came out, and we named him Raul, they say he's Puerto Rican." — Nearby resident, Chris Gutter

Police said that the peacock bit a man, only identified as Mike, and then fled the scene. The man was not seriously injured and refused medical attention.

Raul is currently in a tree at Vidalia Park in the Bronx.

George Rodriguez, whose father worked at the Bronx Zoo for more than 30 years, said this isn't uncommon, "they walk the streets here, they hang out with everybody else," Rodriguez said.

People who live in the neighborhood say it is not uncommon to see, since the peacocks have free-range when they're at the zoo.

In a statement, the Bronx Zoo said: "The Bronx Zoo has free roaming peafowl that live on the grounds. The birds roost in trees at night. We are concerned that the news media live trucks and cameras will prevent the peacock from being able to return to the zoo on its own."

The hope is that once the attention dies down, the peacock will return to the zoo.

A zoo official also said that his movements indicate that he does intend to return to the zoo.

It is still unclear how he will make his way back to the zoo, but the hope is that he will do so on his own.