Russia-Ukraine war: NY-based group helping refugees with pets

Families fleeing Ukraine can only bring with them what they can carry, and hundreds each day continue to cross the border with their beloved pets even though their future is uncertain.

Animals described as dazed and confused are met by volunteers with Paws of War . The Long Island-based nonprofit has set up shop at two locations along the border in Romania and Poland where a dozen volunteers are working around the clock to provide refugees with hugs, hope, and necessities for their pets.

"We're giving them cat and dog carriers, leashes, collars, coats for their dogs, calming treats, vaccines," Paws of War president Robert Misseri said.

Some refugees are asking Paws of War to foster their pets temporarily while others are left with no choice but to part ways. The organization is making arrangements to fly some animals to the United States to be put up for adoption.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

"I feel like it's our responsibility to help them," Misseri said. "Some people are asking us to find a great home for the cat or dog."

Advertisement

Paws of War is looking for monetary donations. Volunteers say shipping supplies takes a lot of time and becomes costly. All the proceeds will go directly towards buying the items they need the most. With no signs of the evacuation slowing down any time soon, volunteers plan to continue putting their lives on the line to help countless families and pets in need.