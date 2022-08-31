Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after falling off upstate NY bridge

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
New York
FOX 5 NY
article

This is the Beacon Bridge which is over the Hudson River, (Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

NEW YORK - A man from upstate New York died Tuesday when he fell off a Hudson Valley bridge after his car broke down and he attempted to get to safety.

According to the New York State Police, at around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man falling from the Newburgh Beacon-Bridge.

After an investigation, authorities found that 29-year-old Paul Montenero of Poughkeepsie fell from the bridge after the vehicle he was traveling in became disabled in traffic. 

Police say Montenero tried to get to a safer location by accessing the pedestrian walkway located adjacent to the road but fell through a gap between the roadway and pedestrian walkway. 

Montenero’s body was recovered by the Orange County Technical Rescue Team.