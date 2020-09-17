Patient in ambulance killed in collision with FDNY fire truck

An FDNY ambulance transporting a 59-year-old man collided with an FDNY fire truck in Bedford-Stuyvesant killing the patient, according to police.

The deadly collision occurred at about 1:45 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Throop Avenue and Myrtle Avenue.

The victim was accompanied by a 35-year-old woman who was also seriously injured. She was taken to Woodhull Hospital. Six firefighters and two EMTs were hospitalized at Bellevue. One EMT suffered back and neck pain and the other a leg injury.

The NYPD Highway Unit is investigating the crash.