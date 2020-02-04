Patient at Bellevue Hospital tests negative for coronavirus

article

The New York City Health Department said Tuesday that the test results for the first patient under investigation for the 2019 novel coronavirus came back negative, meaning the person, who is currently hospitalized at Bellevue Hospital does not have coronavirus.

Test results from two other patients under investigation are still pending.



"We’re relieved to hear that the person in question does not have the novel coronavirus," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "I can’t say this enough: if you have the symptoms and recent travel history, please see your health provider immediately."



For those who feel sick with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, and traveled to Hubei province China—or been in contact with a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus— within 14 days of symptom onset, CDC recommends:

• Seek medical care right away. Before going to a doctor’s office or emergency room, call ahead and tell them about recent travel and symptoms.

• Avoid contact with others.

• Do not travel while sick.

• Cover mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not hands) when coughing or sneezing.

• Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.