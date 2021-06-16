Long Island man charged after allegedly sexually abusing six children

article

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday that they have indicted a Patchogue man, whose wife is a child care provider, for allegedly sexually abusing six children.

According to authorities, Angel Tacuri, 52, was arrested in January for sexually abusing a girl beginning in 2010 when she was just seven years old.

After that arrest, three more victims came forward to accuse Tacuri of sexual abuse. An investigation resulted in the identification of two more victims.

Tacuri allegedly sexually abused the girls between 2010 and 2014, when the girls were between the ages of 3 and 9. Several of the victims were in the care of his wife at a daycare she ran out of their home in Patchogue.

"This is a parent’s worst nightmare: to entrust your child to the care of another adult and have that child sexually abused," District Attorney Timothy Sini said. "As a father, my heart goes out to these victims. The defendant took advantage of the position he was placed into by the victims’ parents and took advantage of his position as a caretaker to these children. These were heinous acts, and my Office will hold this defendant accountable."

Tacuri has been charged with three counts of first-degree sexual conduct against a child, three counts of first-degree criminal sexual acts, three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, and six counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned Wednesday and remanded without bail. He is due back in court on July 21.

If convicted of the top charges, Tacuri faces a maximum of 50 years in prison.

