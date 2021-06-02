Husband of Long Island child care provider accused of sex abuse

article

The husband of a Long Island child care provider is accused of sexually abusing children in his wife's care in their home.

Suffolk County Police arrested Angel Tacuri, 52, of Patchogue. They say he sexually abused three girls between 2010 and 2015 when the girls were between the ages of 3 and 8.

The three children came forward after Tacuri was arrested in January 2021 and charged with criminal ex and sexual abuse in connection with a y-year-old girl.

Tacuri now faces more sex crimes and endangering the welfare of a child charges. He was being held until a court hearing on Thursday.

Police say their investigation continues and if any other person believes they are a victim, call the special victims unit at 631-852-6531.

