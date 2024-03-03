2 people dead after fire ravages New Jersey apartment complex

article

Two people were killed after a fire ravaged a New Jersey apartment complex Sunday morning, Passaic Mayor Hectora Lora told FOX 5.

"A little bit after 9 o’clock this morning, first responders received a report of a fire on Spruce Street in the city of Passaic. Unfortunately, two senior citizens, a couple, a man and a woman over 70 years old, each succumb to the fire and lost their lives," Lora said.

The prosecutor's office identified the couple as Fred and Yvonne Edwards.

The Passaic Fire Department arrived to find billowing flames from inside the apartment windows, towering through the roof.

Crews got the fire under control.

Red Cross disaster responders provided emergency assistance to 10 people in 8 families for temporary lodging, food, and other immediate needs. The additional families evacuated earlier have been able to return to their homes.

The prosecutor's office is investigating the cause of the fire.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.