Pakistani song 'Pasoori' remake causes controversy among fans

The Pakistani song "Pasoori" has become an international sensation, accumulating more than half a billion views on YouTube within its first year of release. This week, Bollywood unveiled a remake of the song for an upcoming film, sparking swift and largely negative reactions from fans. Many believe that the original should have been left untouched.

Let's examine both versions and hear what one of the singers has to say to the fans of the original.

The song, originally performed by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, has garnered nearly 600 million views on YouTube alone, making it the most searched song of 2022. "Pasoori" blends classical, folk, and cultural influences into a catchy reggaeton beat with a captivating pop hook. The Urdu Punjabi lyrics fuse poetic tradition with soulful romanticism.

Aseem Chhabra, the Director of the New York Indian Film Festival and an entertainment writer, describes the song as "a phenomenal success among South Asian Indians, Pakistanis, and the diaspora."

Recently, Bollywood released a remake of the tune as part of a new movie's soundtrack, causing a frenzy among fans of the original. Social media platforms were flooded with comments criticizing the remake.

"It just doesn't make sense at all. You do covers of songs from the 50s and 60s, old classic songs. It's not a song that people have forgotten that you need to be reminded..." — Aseem Chhabra

In response to the backlash, Shae Gill, the co-singer of the original version, urged fans to consider a different perspective. On Instagram, she posted a clip saying, "I understand that you love the original Pasoori song so much, can't even begin to express how grateful I am... But also, at the same time, I don't want you to be sending hate to someone else. Just look at it as a rendition rather than a remake, that'll help."

Ali Sethi, the creator and co-singer of Pasoori, has expressed the song aims to transcend boundaries and divisions through its melodies and lyrics. It embodies the transformative power of art. Due to the ban on Pakistani artists performing in India, only his music can cross borders.

Aseem Chhabra adds, "It's amazing how Pasoori united Indians and Pakistanis."

Now, with Indian artists releasing a rendition of the Pakistani tune, one could argue that the love, inspiration, and passion behind the creation of Pasoori are living up to its legacy.

It is reported Bollywood singer Arijit Singh who performed the remake had the film producers promise to fund a school for underprivileged children.