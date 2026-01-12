Partial wall collapse at Bronx demolition site prompts DOB investigation

The Brief A partial wall collapse at a demolition site in the Bronx has prompted an investigation by the city's Department of Buildings (DOB). Debris extended approximately 15 feet onto the adjacent sidewalk and Walton Avenue roadway. A previous audit of the site found multiple safety violations.



A partial wall collapse at a demolition site on East Burnside Avenue in the Bronx has prompted an investigation by the New York City Department of Buildings (DOB), according to the department.

What we know:

DOB inspectors were called to the scene Monday afternoon after receiving reports of the collapse.

The site, which is undergoing a full demolition under an active DOB permit, saw debris extend approximately 15 feet onto the adjacent sidewalk and Walton Avenue roadway, the department said. The collapse also partially affected the sidewalk shed covering the area.

First responders reported no injuries from the collapse, and FDNY was on scene to manage traffic around the site.

Audit found ‘multiple violations’

The backstory:

Prior to this incident, the DOB had already initiated a Construction Safety Enforcement audit of the site earlier this month, the department added. This audit found "multiple violations" of safety standards and as a result, a Full Stop Work Order was issued on Jan. 7.

What we don't know:

A DOB investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the collapse.