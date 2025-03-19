article

New Yorkers, it's time to dig out those solar eclipse glasses from last year and have them handy for a partial solar eclipse in the northeastern U.S.

On March 29, the Moon will pass in front of the Sun , creating a partial eclipse as the lunar shadow falls on the Atlantic Ocean , including parts of the U.S. and Canada .

Here’s everything you need to know about this Sun, Moon and Earth alignment happening before breakfast.

When and where can you see the partial eclipse in NYC?

The March 29 partial solar eclipse will be visible across Europe , western Africa , eastern Canada and the northeastern U.S. But for New Yorkers, the timing is tricky.

WHAT IS A SOLAR ECLIPSE?

A map of the Northeast U.S. showing the maximum eclipse on March 29, 2025. (FOX Weather)

The eclipse will begin before sunrise, meaning the Sun will already be partially covered when it rises over the city skyline. That gives you just a few minutes to catch the celestial show before it ends.

The NASA table below shows the timeline of the March 29 eclipse. The farther north you are in the Northeast, the greater your coverage of the Sun. Portland , Maine, will experience 64% coverage, but Washington will see just a sliver of the Sun covered at 1%.

HERE’S A LIST OF FUTURE CELESTIAL EVENTS

Partial eclipse timing on March 20. An asterisk means the eclipse begins before sunrise.

How to view the March 29 partial eclipse?

Unlike a total solar eclipse – when the Moon’s shadow completely covers the Sun for several minutes – a partial eclipse does not allow you to look directly at the Sun without eye protection at any time.

To view a partial eclipse, you must wear your certified solar eclipse glasses for the entirety of the event. These glasses need to meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard for direct Sun viewing, according to the American Astronomical Society .

Regular sunglasses are not safe for viewing any partial or annular eclipse because sunglasses allow more sunlight than is safe for your eyes.

HOW TO SAFELY WATCH A SOLAR ECLIPSE

It’s been nearly a year since the April total solar eclipse . If you are planning to reuse your eclipse glasses, just be sure to inspect the lenses for any scratches or damage. Do not use the glasses if they are damaged or the solar filters are loose from their frames.

For children unable to follow instructions and keep those glasses on (hello, toddler parents), it’s best to view the eclipse indirectly through a pinhole projector or a live video of the event online.

A partial eclipse is also indirectly visible through the shadows you can create with your hands or other objects.

