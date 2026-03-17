Parking problems persist in Clifton, NJ despite permit system

The Brief Clifton residents say parking has become increasingly difficult, especially in dense areas like Botany Village, despite a new permit system. Population growth, multi-family housing and limited infrastructure have led to more cars than available spaces. Police say enforcement has increased, but residents report inconsistent ticketing and ongoing frustration.



Parking problems are becoming a growing concern for residents in Clifton, New Jersey where a new permit system has done little to ease frustrations in some neighborhoods.

What we know:

City officials introduced the permit program as it became increasingly difficult to find parking, particularly in densely populated areas like Botany Village. But many residents say the changes have not improved the situation.

What they're saying:

"It’s like impossible to park," one resident said, adding that drivers often circle multiple blocks before finding a spot. "We typically go like four or five streets over and we just walk back."

Parking has long been an issue in Clifton, but residents say it has worsened in recent years as the city’s population has grown since 2020. The increase has led to more vehicles on streets that were not designed to accommodate them.

"The infrastructure wasn’t built originally to hold so many people, so many cars," another resident said.

Why is parking so hard to find?

Local perspective:

Several factors are contributing to the shortage, including multi-family homes with multiple vehicles per household, streets without driveways and an increase in designated handicapped parking spaces.

Residents also point to confusion surrounding the permit system and inconsistent enforcement.

"It’s a problem," one resident said. "You wouldn’t know where you can park and also you wouldn’t know if you’re going to get a ticket or not."

Some say enforcement appears sporadic, with ticketing ramping up on certain days and little to no presence on others.

Clifton police told FOX 5 NY that enforcement has increased. On Lincoln Place alone, officers issued 64 parking summonses between mid-January and March — double the usual amount.

In a statement, Lt. Robert Anderson said, "Residents can rest assured that regular enforcement will continue indefinitely on Lincoln Place, but we will also continue to exercise discretion and common sense when circumstances call for them."

What's next:

Despite those assurances, many residents say the search for parking remains a daily challenge.