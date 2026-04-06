Parking attendant speaks out following Hell’s Kitchen attempted luxury car heist

The Brief A parking attendant is being praised for his quick thinking after a brazen luxury car theft attempt in Hell’s Kitchen over Easter weekend. According to police, the incident occurred just before 6 a.m. on April 5 at the parking garage on West 43rd Street near the West Side Highway. Inside the garage, George Frimpong Jr. lowered the metal security gate to block the thieves, striking a white Range Rover being driven by one of the suspects.



A parking attendant is being praised for his quick thinking after a brazen luxury car theft attempt in Hell’s Kitchen over Easter weekend.

‘A quick split second to react’

What we know:

George Frimpong Jr., who was on duty at the parking garage on West 43rd Street near the West Side Highway, told FOX 5 NY in an exclusive interview that he had only seconds to act when four suspects tried to steal high-end vehicles on Sunday.

"I had a quick split second to react, because I knew there was a customer," he said. "I ran up the stairs, got in the car, drove down the ramp to lock the gate. The car was still running, and that’s when one of the suspects ran down and got into a Volvo. When he realized I was closing the gate, he smashed through it."

"This was terrifying," he added. "I just had to think fast and do whatever I could to stop them."

The backstory:

According to police, the incident occurred just before 6 a.m. on April 5.

File Photo.

Four men entered the garage around 5:45 a.m. and attempted to steal several luxury cars, including a blue McLaren sports car and a black Mercedes‑Benz G‑Wagon.

Police say one suspect drove the McLaren out of the garage but crashed it into a nearby pole shortly afterward. The vehicle has since been recovered.

Inside the garage, Frimpong lowered the metal security gate to block the thieves, striking a white Range Rover being driven by one of the suspects. Police report the SUV became stuck and damaged under the barrier.

A light-colored Volvo in the garage also sustained significant damage, according to authorities.

Police say the suspects ultimately fled the area in a gray BMW that was not stolen from the garage.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made, and suspect descriptions have not been released. No injuries were reported.

Police continue to review surveillance footage and collect evidence, and ask anyone with information to contact the NYPD.