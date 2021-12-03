Parents were called to school after teacher found drawing of gun, blood, “help me” on suspect's desk

The prosecutor says the parents of a 15-year-old accused of killing four students at his Michigan school had been called to a meeting at the school after a teacher found a drawing of a gun, blood, and the words "help me" on their son's desk.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, are now charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the killings of four students at Oxford high school this week.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Ethan Crumbley was returned to his classroom and later emerged from a bathroom, firing a gun at students. He's charged with murder and other charges.

McDonald says Jennifer Crumbley sent her son a text, saying "Ethan, don't do it."

The teen was charged as an adult with 24 counts, including murder and terrorism.

Shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley

The teen suspect allegedly used a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun that his dad had bought on Black Friday. Both of his parents attended the suspect's arraignment on Wednesday. McDonald described her interactions with the suspect's parents as "difficult."

"We know owning a gun means securing it properly locked up and keeping ammunition separate and not allowing access to other individuals especially minors," McDonald said.

Ethan Crumbley's parents James and Jennifer appeared during the alleged school shooter's court hearing on Zoom Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.