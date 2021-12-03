Parents in Oxford High shooting face involuntary manslaughter charges

article

The Oakland County prosecutor has charged the parents of the 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley with involuntary manslaughter after he allegedly shot and killed four teenagers at Oxford high school this week.

James and Jennifer Crumbley will face charges following the mass shooting.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald had previously said a decision would be made quickly regarding whether to arraign the parents on charges after their son allegedly got ahold of a handgun purchased four days before the mass shooting. The teen was charged as an adult with 24 counts, including murder and terrorism.

The teen suspect allegedly used a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun that his dad had bought on Black Friday. Both of his parents attended the suspect's arraignment on Wednesday. McDonald described her interactions with the suspect's parents as "difficult."

"We know owning a gun means securing it properly locked up and keeping ammunition separate and not allowing access to other individuals especially minors," McDonald said.

The weapon at the center of the shooting spree - a 9 mm Sig Sauer SP 2022 - is not typically found at most gun shops. The model hasn't been manufactured for several years and was likely purchased through a private seller, says Bill Kucyk, who owns a gun range.

The hair-trigger the handgun is equipped with can shoot and cycle quicker than others.

Both Jennifer and James Crumbley have a criminal background that includes driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, and writing phony checks. All were misdemeanors they received while in Florida.

The crimes would not have impeded them from passing a background check when purchasing a firearm.

Ethan Crumbley's parents James and Jennifer appeared during the alleged school shooter's court hearing on Zoom Wednesday.

