Parents charged in 4-year-old’s suspected fentanyl death at Brooklyn shelter

The Brief The parents of a 4-year-old boy who died at a Brooklyn women's shelter on Tuesday have been charged in connection with his death. Allegedly, both of the boy's parents were found using fentanyl at the time. He was found unresponsive at Women In Need in East Flatbush and later died at the hospital.



Despite the shelter's purpose, reports indicate that husbands are allowed to visit during the day at "Women In Need" in East Flatbush.

What we know:

Officials tested for fentanyl exposure after finding drug paraphernalia inside the shelter.

Police charged Miriam Elkayam, 26, and Yitzchok Sklar, 32, with abandonment of a child and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

What we don't know:

Though first responders reported that he showed symptoms of an apparent overdose when they arrived, the exact cause of the boy's death remains unclear, and officials have not confirmed fentanyl exposure.

On Wednesday, the parents were arraigned and granted supervised release.

What happened to the 4-year-old boy?

First responders and a hazmat team were seen lined up outside the shelter in East Flatbush on Tuesday, after the four-year-old was found unresponsive.

Dig deeper:

FOX 5 NY was told that when first responders arrived at the Women In Need shelter, the four-year-old boy had symptoms of an apparent overdose.

EMS gave the boy Narcan, before they rushing him to Maimonides Medical Center where he later died.

A representative from WIN told FOX NY in a statement,

"WIN is devastated by the tragic death of this innocent child who came to reside with us in one of our shelters. We are working closely with the NYPD to support their ongoing investigation. We remain committed as ever to fostering a safe and supportive environment for all families that call a WIN shelter home."

The investigation remains ongoing.