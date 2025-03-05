Boy, 4, dies from likely fentanyl exposure at Brooklyn women's shelter

The Brief A four-year-old boy died from suspected fentanyl exposure at a Brooklyn shelter. He was found unresponsive at Women In Need in East Flatbush Tuesday and later died at the hospital. Police are questioning the parents, with drug paraphernalia reportedly found.



A young child has died after a suspected fentanyl exposure at a women's shelter in Brooklyn.

No charges have been filed, but police are questioning the child's parents.

What we know:

First responders and a hazmat team were seen lined up outside the shelter in East Flatbush on Tuesday, after a four-year-old boy was found unresponsive.

FOX 5 NY is told that when first responders arrived at the Women In Need shelter, the four-year-old boy had symptoms of an apparent overdose.

EMS gave the little boy Narcan, before they rushed him to Maimonides Medical Center where he later died.

What we don't know:

Now, investigators are trying to figure out exactly what happened and who is responsible.

Reports indicate husbands are allowed to visit the shelter during the daytime hours, and allegedly both of the boy's parents were found ingesting fentanyl at the time.

Investigators are also said to have found drug paraphernalia inside of the family shelter.

This is an ongoing investigation. And as part of the investigation, FOX 5 NY has learned the medical examiner first needs to determine how the child died.

In the meantime, no charges have been filed against anyone.

What they're saying:

A representative from WIN told FOX NY in a statement,

"WIN is devastated by the tragic death of this innocent child who came to reside with us in one of our shelters. We are working closely with the NYPD to support their ongoing investigation. We remain committed as ever to fostering a safe and supportive environment for all families that call a WIN shelter home."