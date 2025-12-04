Pantone’s color of the year for 2026 leans into calm and clarity

article

The Brief Pantone named a tranquil, airy hue as its 2026 Color of the Year, signaling a cultural shift toward calm, clarity and fresh starts. The shade is meant to serve as a "blank canvas," encouraging reflection, creativity and a step back from the noise of modern life. Pantone’s Color of the Year is chosen through months of global research and trend analysis, with experts studying shifts in culture, design, technology, and lifestyle to understand the mood of the moment.



It's not white, it's cloud.

In a moment when the world feels louder and faster than ever, Pantone is betting that what people crave most is a breath of quiet.

A lofty white whose aerated presence acts as a whisper of calm and peace in a noisy world. — Laurie PressmanVice President, Pantone Color Institute

Color of the year

What we know:

On Thursday, the global color authority unveiled PANTONE 11-4201 Cloud Dancer as its 2026 Color of the Year — a soft, billowy white meant to usher in serenity and a sense of renewal.

Described as an ethereal hue that evokes stillness and clarity, Cloud Dancer is positioned as a symbolic reset for a society eager to slow down and rethink old patterns.

How do they choose the color of the year?

The final hue is selected for its symbolism, emotional resonance, and ability to capture what people are collectively craving in the year ahead.

What color is ‘Cloud Dancer’?

Dig deeper:

Like a blank canvas, the shade represents fresh starts and open space for creativity. Pantone says Cloud Dancer encourages reflection and focus, the kind that lets the mind wander and innovation take shape.

'Is it white?'

"Cloud Dancer is a discrete white hue offering a promise of clarity," Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said in a statement.

The hue, she added, is "a conscious statement of simplification" amid the "cacophony" of modern life.

Laurie Pressman, vice president of the institute, said Cloud Dancer also reflects a search for balance between our digital future and the human connections people are trying to preserve. The airy white, she said, captures a "liminal space" where creative experimentation can thrive.

To celebrate the color, Pantone will collaborate with artists throughout 2026, releasing surprise limited-edition pieces inspired by Cloud Dancer. The first drop — a tote bag created with illustrator and visual artist Emiliano Ponzi — will be sold on Pantone.com.

What was the 2025 color of the year?

Close Up of Raw Clay Texture Background, Color of Year 2025 Mocha Mousse Pottery Ceramics Background For Ceramist Shop, Market Or Workshop, Macro Photography. (Photo by: Natasha Breen/REDA/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The 2025 Pantone Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse, was a warm, cozy brown chosen to evoke comfort and a sense of grounding.

The soft, muted taupe-brown shade nods to the familiar indulgence of cocoa, chocolate, and coffee, reflecting a collective craving for warmth and connection to the natural world.