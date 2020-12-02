Pandemic pushing bicycle boom in New York City

You can find the trendiest New Yorkers on two wheels these days, as cyclists are powering the latest transportation boom in the city with a 25% increase in bicyclists since last year.

The average weekday from July through October this year recorded more than 25,000 cyclists crossing the East River Bridge, one of hte city’s main metrics for bicycle use.

October recorded 30% to 40% more cyclists compared with the same time last year, and CitiBike recorded its highest monthly totals ever in September.

With countless mass transit riders taking their commute into their own hands (or feet!), bike shops are running out of inventory.

This success story comes with a danger, however. Cyclist deaths are up significantly in the city. Between 2019 and 2020, we are seeing the highest death totals for cyclists since 2007.

Advocates say Mayor Bill de Blasio must do more to make sure the roads are safe for everyone.