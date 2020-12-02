Expand / Collapse search

Pandemic pushing bicycle boom in New York City

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
New York City
FOX 5 NY

Biking boom in NYC

The pandemic is driving an explosion of cycling in New York City.

NEW YORK - You can find the trendiest New Yorkers on two wheels these days, as cyclists are powering the latest transportation boom in the city with a 25% increase in bicyclists since last year.

The average weekday from July through October this year recorded more than 25,000 cyclists crossing the East River Bridge, one of hte city’s main metrics for bicycle use.

October recorded 30% to 40% more cyclists compared with the same time last year, and CitiBike recorded its highest monthly totals ever in September.

With countless mass transit riders taking their commute into their own hands (or feet!), bike shops are running out of inventory.

NYC making its streets more bike-friendly

New York City has seen a tremendous uptick in cyclists since the coronavirus pandemic began. Officials have noticed, and are initiating its Open Streets Program which aims to convert 100 of the 8,000 city miles cars get into streets shared with pedestrians and cyclists.

This success story comes with a danger, however. Cyclist deaths are up significantly in the city. Between 2019 and 2020, we are seeing the highest death totals for cyclists since 2007.

Advocates say Mayor Bill de Blasio must do more to make sure the roads are safe for everyone.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!