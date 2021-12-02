Paley Center reopens after 21-month pandemic shutdown

The Paley Center for Media is back open for business. The center, located in Midtown Manhattan, serves as a museum that connects the public and the media. It closed its doors in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

"It was very difficult, it was unnatural, and the program went on happily through Zooming and other methods but it's not the same," said Frank Bennack Jr., the center's chairman.

"It's another great symbol of the city's recovery. We know arts and culture are going to continue to lead this effort," said Fred Dixon, the president and CEO of NYC and Company, the organization that promotes tourism in the city.

This in-person grand reopening is just the start of an exciting year ahead. The Paley Center is getting ready for its big holiday exhibit, a Black History Month celebration, an event with leading tech and media executives, plus other unique programming.

"It is the place that brings memories of the whole history of radio and television," Bennack said. "Its archives has all the great programming throughout history."

"The Paley museum is a thriving cultural institution where media, sports, gaming, and entertainment all come together," Maureen Reidy, the center's president and CEO, said. "We offer really exciting events and programs and exhibits for the public."

Starting Saturday, Dec. 4, the four-floor holiday exhibit called PaleyLand welcomes visitors back. You can come to watch classic holiday TV shows, build Lego sets, take photos with Santa and a huge menorah, plus so much more. PaleyLand will stay open through Jan. 6.

Advertisement