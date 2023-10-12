In anticipation of several pro-Palestinian rallies across New York City, the NYPD is ramping up security.

Supporters of Israel and backers of the Palestinian cause rallied in American cities and worldwide over the conflict that has killed hundreds and wounded thousands in the Middle East. Since the attack, people took to the streets to express their views and often outrage as the war escalates between Israel and Hamas militants.

Around 50 Brooklyn College students used their lunch break Thursday to wave Palestinian flags and chant, as about 100 police officers barricaded them, separating them from the handful of pro-Israel protestors.

In Manhattan, a larger rally rang out at Hunter College on the Upper East Side.

Invitations to pro-Palestinian four rallies on Thursday spread quickly on social media. Even at a small gathering at CUNY campuses, tensions ran high.

The NYPD is positioning itself to be ready for what could be a much larger, much tenser demonstration Friday in Times Square. This comes as former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal has called for protests across the Muslim world Friday, Reuters reported.

"The NYPD intelligence capability knows how to sort out the BS on social media, versus something in which there should be a real concern social media," said former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson. "It does create hysteria, particularly among young people."

Opposing groups protest in support of Palestine and Israel near the Israeli consulate on October 8, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Gray/Getty Images)

NYPD said it has its critical response and counterterrorism commands ready to be deployed. It also told all police officers to report in uniform. And while there is no reason for residents to expect any violence, the top brass wants to make sure they at least feel safe.

"These deployments are about two things," said Rebecca Weiner, the NYPD deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism. "They’re about deterrence and reassurance New Yorkers. People have heated emotions, but we don’t see violence. And that’s what we’re going ensure."

The Times Square rally is scheduled to begin around 3 p.m. Friday.

Hochul says the NYPD has:

- Fully activated the NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Office of Counterterrorism

- State police have been fully activated

- National Guard has already directed to patrol key transportation hubs

The Associated Press contributed to this report.