Pack of robbers steal $500,000 in goods from NYC store

A group of seven robbers went into a store on Madison Ave. on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and snatched nearly $500,000 in goods.

The NYPD says it happened about 6 p.m. on Feb. 20 at the RealReal, a luxury consignment shop with locations in New York City and other parts of the United States.

The robbers grabbed jewelry, watches, and handbags from the store before running off and getting into a car.

Police estimated the stolen goods were valued at approximately $498,000.

Investigators did not have a lot to go on in the case except photos of two people they were looking for and a white four-door sedan they used in connection with the crime.

No one was reported to be hurt in the incident.

New York City has seen a rash of store robbery and shoplifting incidents.

In January, FOX 5 NY reported that retail chains have seen higher levels of organized crime in the past year. Some national pharmacy chains have closed locations in the city due to theft problems.