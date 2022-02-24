NYC bodega ransacked, worker attacked

The NYPD says it happened just before 11:30 p.m. last Wednesday at the store at 12 John Street in Lower Manhattan.

Police say a woman stayed watch at the door while two men demanded items from the 28-year-old worker.

The men began shoving counter items at the victim and threw a computer monitor at his head. They then stole eight packs of cigarettes valued at a total of $120.

The three then took off on foot eastbound on John Street.

EMS responded and transported the victim to New York Downtown Hospital in stable condition.



Police say the first individual is described as a male with a dark complexion; last seen wearing glasses, a black jacket, black pants, and a red hooded sweatshirt.



The second is described as a male with a dark complexion, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black Adidas pants, a black backpack, and a red hat.



The third suspect is described as a female; last seen wearing glasses, a red jacket, dark-colored patterned pants, and dark-colored boots.

