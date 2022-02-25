Pack of attackers target bus workers in Brooklyn

Two 70-year-old school bus company employees were attacked by a group of robbers in Brooklyn.

The NYPD says it happened around 6 a.m. on Thursday in a school bus parking lot on 49th St. in the Borough Park neighborhood.

The employees were approached by the group. They punched and kicked one of the men in the face and body before stealing phone charges from the school busses.

Download the FREE Fox 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms.

They then took off on foot.

Advertisement

One of the victims suffered cuts and swelling on different parts of his body. EMS took him to Maimonides Hospital in stable condition.