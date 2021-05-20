Pack of attackers assault, robbed man in the Bronx: NYPD

article

Police are hunting for five men who assaulted and stabbed a man on the street in the Bronx last week.

According to authorities, at around 7:15 p.m. on May 11, the victim, a 33-year-old man, was in front of a home on Noble Avenue in the Soundview section of the Bronx when the suspects knocked him to the ground, punching and kicking him, and stabbing him in the leg.

The attackers took the victim's cell phone and $250 in cash and then ran away, entering a building at the Soundview Houses.

The victim was treated at Jacobi Medical Center for the stab wound and a laceration to his lip before being released.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters