P.F. Chang's is opening to-go locations in New York City

P.F. Chang’s is opening to-go only locations in New York City as people shift their dining habits during coronavirus shutdowns.

The first to-go location in Manhattan's theatre district on West 40th St. At 1,700 square feet, the location is smaller than the company’s full-scale restaurants.

It will operate Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The concept restaurant offers delivery, curbside pickup, and takeout orders.

P.F Chang's To Go plans other Manhattan locations in the Seaport District, Midtown East, and Murry Hill in the coming months.

The company is planning for an additional 12 to go locations on Long Island, Florida, Texas, and Colorado. The move follows three openings in Chicago earlier this year.

The new model, which focuses on more dense urban areas and smaller footprints, will allow the chain to enter larger market spaces and reach new customers without having to pay for larger spaces for eat-in restaurants.

Even though there are fewer workers in the city diminishing lunch traffic, P.F. Chang's says it has seen a large growth in to-go dinner orders.

The company, founded in 1993, has more than 300 restaurants around the world. It has had to temporarily lay off or reduce hours for thousands of workers due to coronavirus closures of indoor dining.