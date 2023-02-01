Ozzy Osbourne cancels all 2023 shows, says his touring days are over

article

Legendary rocker Ozzy Osbourne announced the cancellation of his 2023 concert dates and shared that his days of touring from city to city are over due to declining physical health.

The 74-year-old Grammy winner and former vocalist for the metal band Black Sabbath posted a statement early Wednesday on social media saying he had a major accident four years ago in which he damaged his spine and that he is no longer "physically capable" of doing his upcoming European and U.K. tour dates.

"My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage," Osbourne wrote. "My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak."

HAL, which stands for Hybrid Assistive Limb treatment, uses a robotic exoskeleton to help improve movement and balance.

"I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required," Osbourne continued.

He thanked his family, fans, band and crew members and fellow metal pioneers Judas Priest.

"Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way," Osbourne said. "My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country."

Osbourne added that ticket refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

Osbourne previously cancelled tour dates in Europe and North America in 2019 due to health problems, including a "bad fall" in which he said he injured vertebrae in his neck.

The "Crazy Train" singer, who enjoyed solo success after leaving Black Sabbath, announced in 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a nervous system disorder that affects movement.

Osbourne and the other three members of Black Sabbath were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. Osbourne and his family, including his wife, Sharon, and two of his three children were the stars of their own reality show called "The Osbournes."

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.