Cat rescued from fire; paramedic gives it oxygen

A fire killed several cats inside a house in North Carolina on Wednesday but first responders managed to put out the flames and save one feline.

The Charlotte Fire Department posted a video showing paramedic Chris Noll of the Mecklenburg EMS Agency giving oxygen to a terrified cat. The video shows Noll and the cat lying on the lawn; Noll holds an oxygen mask to the cat's face while gently stroking the animal for comfort.

"Several felines didn't survive. Firefighters rescued a kitty," the fire department tweeted @MecklenburgEMS paramedic Chris Noll cared for one fortunate kitty."

The fire started in the kitchen when the residents weren't home, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

Paramedic Chris Noll of the Mecklenburg EMS Agency helps a cat rescued from a house fire in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (Charlotte Fire Department)

Neighbors called 911, prompting more than two dozen firefighters to respond to the fire, which they got under control in about 10 minutes.

"CFD investigators deemed the fire accidental. Fire originated in kitchen, occupants not home at the time of fire," the fire department tweeted. "Neighbors called 911 to report the fire. Displaced occupant staying with friends. Estimated fire loss $22K."

Mecklenburg EMS added, "Sadly some of our furry friends did not make it. Our condolences to the residents of the house."

