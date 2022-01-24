Oxford High School students return to building for first time since November shooting

Oxford High School students will be back in the classroom at the building Monday.

Classes have not been held at the building since the Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting that left four students dead. However, some students have been back in the building because sports practices resumes earlier this month.

Renovations were taking place at the school, so students have been taking classes at Oxford Middle School since Jan. 10 as part of a hybrid plan to get them back to school.

The renovations at the high school included new paint, murals, carpet, and more.

When high schoolers get to school Monday, they will see words of encouragement written by youngest students in the district that have been hung up by lockers. The makeshift memorial that was outside the building is now gone, but a permanent one is expected to be installed in the community.

Counselors and mental health resources will be available as students and staff continue to heal from the shooting.

"Being Oxford Strong means asking for help when you need it because we're all going to need some help getting through this," Principal Steven Wolf said in a video posted Sunday.