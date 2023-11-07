Owl's well that ends well: Suffolk County nonprofit rescues owl that got stuck in car's grill

Here's a story about an owl hooooooooo is expected to recover!

Last night, around 9 p.m., a woman was driving in Suffolk County when she felt her car hit something and pulled over.

The woman called Strong Island Animal Rescue and was shocked to discover that she had not only hit a great horned owl but that the animal had smashed through the grill of her car and was stuck in the front, still alive.

The front of the woman's car was taken apart, and the owl was removed without any trauma.

The owl has been taken to Sweet Briar Nature Center in Smithtown for rehabilitation.