Overnight shootings in Manhattan leave two dead

Two men are dead after a pair of shootings in Manhattan overnight.

In the first incident, a 26-year-old man was shot in the head in the courtyard of an apartment building located at 105 Post Avenue in Inwood just before midnight on Saturday night.

The victim was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly after the shooting, police arrested a suspect, Rafael Negron, 28, and charged him with murder and illegal weapons possession.

A few hours later, a man was shot and killed in the East Village early Sunday morning, according to the NYPD.

Authorities say that the 26-year-old victim was shot once in the chest at roughly 1:20 a.m. at the corner of East 13th Street and Avenue A after getting into a dispute with another man. The shooter then ran from the scene.

The victim was taken to Beth Israel Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He has been identified as 26-year-old Tyrell Williams of Alphabet City.

There is no description of the suspect at this time. An investigation is active and ongoing.