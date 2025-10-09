Overnight fire rips through Long Island businesses; firefighter injured

article

A fire ripped through multiple Long Island businesses early Thursday night, causing severe damage and leaving one firefighter with injuries.

What we know:

Firefighters were called out to Halal Munchies on East Marie Street in Hicksville just after midnight on Thursday, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

When they got there, they found heavy smoke coming out of the building.

Fire departments from Hicksville and surrounding communities responded to try and put out the fire. The flames, however, spread to nearby businesses.

Officials said one firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

What they're saying:

House of Donuts, which is just next door to Halal Munchies, was severely damaged.

In an Instagram story early Thursday morning, House of Donuts said that the damage has forced them to close.

"Our hearts are heavy, but we are beyond thankful for the outpouring of support and understanding from our community," the post read. "We will keep you updated and look forward to welcoming you back when it's safe to do so."

What we don't know:

According to other reports, the Long Island Abundant Life Church, which is also adjacent to Halal Munchies, was damaged.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire.