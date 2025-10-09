Long Island woman learns she was stolen at birth during Chile’s dictatorship more than 40 years ago

The Brief Kate Saar discovered she was one of thousands of Chilean babies taken from their mothers and sold for adoption during Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship. A DNA test confirmed her connection to her birth mother, Paulina, who had been told her baby died after birth. The two reunited in New York after 41 years, a meeting made possible through the nonprofit Connecting Roots.



A Long Island woman has learned she was one of thousands of babies stolen from their mothers in Chile during Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship and sold for adoption overseas.

For most of her life, Kate Saar believed her adoption was an act of love. She thought that maybe her birth mother was poor and wanted to give her a better life.

But that wasn’t the case. Saar wasn’t given up — she was taken.

"Never would I ever have imagined I was a part of something like that," Saar said.

After 41 years, DNA testing confirmed the truth and led to an emotional reunion with her birth mother, Paulina.

"I could finally say I look like someone," Saar said. "We even wear the same eye makeup."

Taken at birth

The backstory:

From 1974 to 1991, up to 30,000 Chilean infants were taken from their mothers, many told their babies had died.

"Some mothers were told their child had died at birth. Others had their babies taken during doctor visits," said Tyler Graf, president and CEO of Connecting Roots, a nonprofit reuniting Chilean families. "In many cases, the Catholic Church was involved."

Local perspective:

Saar began questioning her adoption during a trip to Chile last year when a tour guide mentioned the country’s history of stolen babies. Months later, a Facebook message from Paulina, the mother who had searched for her since being sedated in a convent, changed everything.

Their reunion was arranged by Connecting Roots, founded by Graf, who was also adopted from Chile and later found his birth family.

"My adoptive family taught me to always help others," Graf said.

"It was a 100 percent match, and here we are," said Bill Saar, Kate’s husband.

Paulina is now visiting New York, meeting her grandchildren and Saar’s adoptive mother, who supported her search.

"We’re already planning Christmases and vacations together," Saar said.

After decades apart, mother and daughter are finally reclaiming the time they lost.