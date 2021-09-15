Over 20 cats killed in fire at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando

Officials say more than 20 cats are dead after a massive fire broke out at the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando facility off of Conroy Rd. on Wednesday evening.

The fire is believed to have started around 10:30 p.m. near the cat room.

Firefighters said the blaze had consumed 20% of the property at 2727 Conroy Rd, and flames "were through the roof."

"If you run a shelter, this is literally your worst nightmare," said a visibly shaken Stephen Bardy, the executive director of The Pet Alliance during an early morning news conference, "to see your building on fire and know that there are animals in there that you're charged to care for and you can't go in."

It was not immediately known how the fire started.

About 150 animals are in the care of foster families and were not in the building. According to Bardy, many small kittens were part of the animals in foster care.

"There are estimated to be 22 that did not make it," FOX 35's Amanda McKenzie reported. "There were 20 rescued, and one of them later died while trying to get medical care."

In a Facebook post from the shelter on Thursday morning, they confirmed that 23 cats were lost to the fire.

On Thursday morning, three more cats were found alive and were pulled from the building hours after the fire began. One of them is pregnant. In total, only 19 cats were able to be rescued. Officials say all of the dogs made it out.

The animals that were rescued were transferred to the Orange County Animal Rescue facility. A veterinarian with the Pet Alliance spay and neuter clinic performed triage.

Dozens of firefighters responded to the blaze, which they fought to contain well past midnight.

"I'm grateful that the firefighters have put their lives at risk to help save as many as they could," Bardy added.

While the cause is not yet known, Bardy said it appears that the fire started in the front clinic of the front building.

Several dogs and cats will be relocated to the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando's Sanford facility.

Founded in 1937, The Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando is one of the region’s oldest and largest animal welfare agencies. It serves Orange, Seminole, Osceola, and parts of Brevard, Lake, and Volusia counties.

The shelter is in need of donations for the animals including wet cat food and blankets. You can drop them off at the Sanford location at 2800 County Home Rd.

