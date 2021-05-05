Outrage over NYC Public Schools dropping Columbus Day from calendar

There was outrage after the New York City Department of Education removed Columbus Day from the new school calendar. It will now be observed as Italian Heritage/Indigenous Peoples Day and even that day had Italian Heritage added after the initial release.

The department released its 2021–2022 school calendar on Tuesday morning.

Italian-Americans reacted immediately to the lack of Columbus Day on the calendar.

"For millions of Italians across the country and world, it will always be Columbus Day. To us, it's our day. It's in our minds and in our hearts," actor Chazz Palminteri told the New York Post.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

Angelo Vivolo, the president of the Columbus Heritage Coalition said, "By canceling the celebration of one culture and substituting another, the mayor's appointees have pitted group against group. They seek to spread the virus of hatred to destroy understanding and unity."

The annual Columbus Day Parade usually draws around a million spectators and 35,000 marches along Manhattan's Fifth Avene. A statue of Christopher Columbus sits in Columbus Circle at the south end of Central Park.

RELATED: NYC DUMPS SNOW DAYS

Other changes to the calendar include the end to snow days. If the weather is bad, New York City students will have to shift to remote learning. Also, on Nov. 2, Election Day there will be changes. Students will be remote and teachers will have a development day but that could change depending on the state's Education Department.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

And Juneteenth will be observed with a day off for students on June 20. It is now a state holiday in New York.

"Over the years, the DOE introduced additional holiday observances as part of the school calendar, and has contractual obligations which limit the number of possible school days," the department said in a statement. "The pandemic has also created the ability to switch seamlessly to remote learning, and DOE central and schools have distributed hundreds of thousands of devices to ensure that learning can continue remotely during school closures."

Advertisement

By state law, students must attend class 180 out of 365 days. Because of the pandemic, this year students already missed out on snow days and continued learning virtually.