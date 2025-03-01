Outlook and other apps appear restored after thousands report outage

article

Thousands of users reported an outage on Outlook on Saturday afternoon, according to Downdetector.

Several Microsoft programs appeared to be offline. Impacted programs include Microsoft 365 as well as Outlook.

As of 4:39 p.m., applications like Outlook email appeared to be restored and operational.

What we know:

Around 4 p.m. there were over 40,000 outages reported.

In social media posts and comments on platforms like X, some said that they were having trouble seeing their emails, loading calendars or opening other Microsoft 365 applications like Powerpoint.

The Outlook mobile app did not appear to be working normally either.

The company has not responded to the reports yet.