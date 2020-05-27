Outdoor graduations get the go-ahead in NJ

Jessica Gault and her parents are gearing up for something they thought would never happen: An actual graduation in July with her senior class at Mount Olive High School in Morris County, New Jersey.

“I wanted a last hurrah, to walk across the stage and be with everybody I've grown up with,” Gault said. “For us to be together one last time before we go our separate ways.”

“It's been a lot of ‘No's’ through all of this,” said Jessica’s mother, Denise. “So now there's something to look forward to.”

Governor Phil Murphy is allowing high schools to hold graduation ceremonies outside.

According to Dr. Nathan Parker, Superintendent of Montclair Public Schools, in-person graduation would obey social distancing guidelines.

"People would be spread out, obviously there would be not a lot of movement, probably two family members could attend," said Dr. Parker.

No students will be walking across the stage, graduates will be 6 feet apart and everyone in attendance will wear masks.

In fact, Doctor Parker is giving his 525 graduates a special gift: A Montclair Mounties monogrammed mask.

“This has been a tough time for our students and faculty and parents,” Parker said. “And this would be a great way to send the students off.”