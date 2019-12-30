Out-of-control vehicle narrowly misses tow truck driver

You could call it a Christmas Day miracle.

A tow truck driver and a police officer in Anchorage, Alaska had a close call on Christmas Day while helping a disabled vehicle on the side of a highway.

Video from the patrol car parked nehind a red truck shows a vehicle apparently lose control and narrolwy miss the tow truck driver who was bent down checking the vehicle by a mere inches.

" Had any tiny variable been slightly different in these 3 seconds, this could have been an incredibly tragic day. We're grateful that nobody was hurt." — Anchorage Police Department

The tow truck driver then gets and dusts off his hands.

"This serves as a critical reminder that especially during these winter months where our roads are covered in ice and snow, everyone MUST exercise extra caution behind the wheel. Slow down. Plan ahead. Your life and the lives of others depend on it. Be safe out there," wrote Anchorage PD on Facebook.