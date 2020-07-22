Otters chill out in a bath of ice cubes at Oregon Zoo

Otters residing at the Oregon Zoo in Portland, Oregon, cooled off from the summer heat by slipping and sliding in a pile of ice cubes.

Video footage of the otters shows the so-called "aqua dachshunds" playing in the ice, engaging in friendly tackles.

The Oregon Zoo has posted other otter videos, including them playing in a ball pit, diving, and, of course, squeaking.

The zoo is home to both southern sea otters and North American river otters.

Sea otters have an extremely fast metabolism and need to eat about 25% of their weight in clams, crabs, shrimp, urchins, mussels, squid, and fish every day.

River otters also have to eat throughout the day because of their high metabolism. They feed on fish, mollusks, frogs, crayfish, turtles, insects, and occasionally birds or small mammals.

