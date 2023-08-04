O'Shae Sibley murder: Suspect in police custody

article

A suspect in the killing of O'Shae Sibley has reportedly turned himself in to the police.

Sibley, an openly gay professional dancer, was stabbed and killed last weekend outside a gas station in Brooklyn.

According to authorities, the stabbing happened was reportedly killed at the Mobil Gas Station on Coney Island Avenue and Avenue P after a fight that police say started when two men confronted a group of shirtless men in shorts and swimsuits pumping gas and dancing.

Police said Sibley and other men confronted the group that was shouting anti-gay comments at them. The confrontation turned physical, and Sibley was stabbed in the chest and later died.

The news rocked both the LGBTQ+ community and the dance community in New York City and in Sibley's hometown of Philadelphia.

The NYPD is still calling the killing a possible hate crime as they question the suspect.

A memorial for Sibley was held at the Stonewall Inn on Friday, while another is set to be held Saturday in the West Village.