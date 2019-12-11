Orphaned baby kangaroo stands up by himself for the first time in precious video

An orphaned kangaroo named Teddy reached an incredible milestone— he learned how to stand all by himself for the first time.

The little darling arrived at The Kangaroo Sanctuary, based in central Australia, as a joey. In a heartwarming video shared by the sanctuary’s Instagram, Teddy is seen attempting to stand up on his own.

According to the post, it was the first time he emerged “out of the pouch.”

Kangaroo joeys typically spend their first nine months of life inside their mother’s pouch.

The sanctuary replicates this by keeping developing joeys in a pouch and applying moisturizer to keep them as moist as they might be in their mother’s humid pouch.

