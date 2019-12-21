Orlando hospital dresses up newborns as 'Star Wars' characters

article

Adorable, they are!

To celebrate the release of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," a hospital in Orlando decided to get their newborns in the Jedi spirit!

AdventHealth for Women posted photos to Facebook of their tiniest new arrivals dressed up as characters from the hit franchise!

"The Force is strong with our newest arrivals!" the hospital wrote. "Babies at AdventHealth for Women are getting into character in celebration of the highly anticipated film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

The photos, by Baby Face Portraits, show the babies in the maternity ward wearing little outfits like Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and Yoda. 'Luke' is even holding a crocheted light saber!

