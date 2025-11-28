Sisters killed in Thanksgiving house fire in Orange

article

The Brief Two women were killed in a house fire in Orange, New Jersey, on Thanksgiving Day. Frantzia Fleury, 49, and her sister, Pojanee Fleury, 42, died while reportedly trying to help their disabled father out of the home. The father and six others were able to escape the home uninjured.



Two sisters were killed in a house fire in Orange, New Jersey, on Thanksgiving Day, while trying to help their father get out of the burning house.

What we know:

Firefighters were called out to the Mosswood Avenue home around 5 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Essex County prosecutor's office.

Frantzia Fleury, 49, and Pojanee Fleury, 42, were killed in the fire.

Officials said the sisters were working to help their disabled father out of the home. He and six other people were able to get out of the house uninjured.

What we don't know:

The Orange Township Fire Department and the Essex County Prosecutor's Office are investigating the cause of the fire. Officials asked anyone with information to contact the tip line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC (1-877-847-7432).