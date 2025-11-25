NYPD search for man who allegedly punched 67-year-old in broad daylight

The Brief The NYPD is searching for a man who allegedly punched a 67-year-old man in the Upper East Side. The individual allegedly punched the victim in the face, then slammed his cellphone to the ground several times, before fleeing the scene. Police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the man in these images – he was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black sneakers.



67-year-old man punched on UES

What we know:

Police report that a 67-year-old man was approached by an unidentified individual near Lexington Avenue and East 87th Street just after 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 24.

The individual reportedly punched the victim in the face, then slammed his cellphone to the ground several times, before fleeing the scene.

The victim was not hospitalized as a result of the incident but did sustain a minor injury.

What we don't know:

The identities of both the individual who allegedly punched the victim and the victim himself remain unknown.

Any potential motive for why the individual punched the older man is also unknown.

What you can do:

Police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying the man in these images – he was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black sneakers.

Any individual with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.