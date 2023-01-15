Orange County public defender killed in Mexico celebrating first wedding anniversary

A public defender in Orange County was killed in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his wife, the Orange County Public Defender's Office confirmed to FOX 11. Now his family is working to bring his body back home.

Elliot Blair was killed in Rosarito, Mexico, on Friday, Jan. 14. This weekend he and his wife Kim were celebrating their anniversary. According to a GoFundMe campaign established in Blair's honor, Mexican authorities have not released many details about the crime. The family is working with U.S. officials to get more answers.

Rosarito is a coastal city about 13 miles south of Tijuana.

Blair and his wife, Kim, had both been public defenders in Orange County since 2017, according to the GoFundMe page. The fundraiser organizer called Blair, "a compassionate lawyer who dedicated his life to serving indigent clients. Elliot was known as a patient and caring advocate. He was the best of us and was loved by countless members of our office and the Orange County legal community. We are heartbroken."

"This is an unspeakable tragedy," the Orange County Public Defender's officer said in a statement to FOX 11. "Our hearts go out to Elliot's family and all those who knew him and loved him in the Orange County Public Defender's Office."

Blair is survived by his wife, mother and sister.

The GoFundMe campaign can be found here.