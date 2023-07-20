Catching up with the cast of 'Oppenheimer'
NEW YORK - "Oppenheimer" is a gripping, fast-paced three-hour immersive film shot in IMAX.
It follows the story of a scientist from New York City – J. Robert Oppenheimer – who oversaw The Manhattan Project in developing the first atomic bomb in New Mexico, and the devastating reality of the project.
FOX 5 NY's Ryan Kristafer sat down with the cast:
- Cillian Murphy, who plays Oppenheimer.
- Matt Damon who portrays General Groves, in charge of the military operation.
- Emily Blunt, who plays Oppenheimer’s wife "Kitty."
- Director and co-writer, Christopher Nolan.