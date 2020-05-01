Open Streets program expands in NYC

article

Another 1.5 miles of nearly vehicle-free streets will be added to the city's Open Streets program on Thursday after a successful launch of the initiative, said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The city's goal is to open up to 40 miles in May and up to 100 miles of streets for pedestrians and cyclists during the pandemic to encourage social distancing and ease crowding.

Over the weekend, more than seven miles were opened from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in and around select city parks.

No through traffic was permitted, with remaining vehicle traffic limited to local deliveries, pick-ups/drop-offs, necessary city service vehicles, and emergency vehicles only.

The additional streets to open on Thursday are in Business Improvement Districts and they include:

Flatiron/Manhattan: Broadway from 21st Street to 23rd Street. Broadway from 24th Street to 28th Street.

Garment District/Manhattan: Broadway from 36th Street to 41st Street.

Lower East Side/Manhattan: Orchard Street from Delancey Street to Houston Street. Ludlow Street from Delancey Street to Houston Street. Stanton Street from Allen Street to Essex Street. Rivington Street from Allen Street to Essex Street.

Downtown Brooklyn: Willoughby Street from Pearl Street to Lawrence Street. Lawrence Street from Fulton Street to Willoughby Street.

3rd AVENUE/Bronx: Willis Avenue from 147th Street to 148th Street. 148th Street from Willis Avenue to Bergen Avenue.

The following streets, the first to open as part of the program, account for 4.5 miles of the initiative:

Fort Tyron Park -Manhattan: Margaret Corbin Drive from Fort Washington Avenue to Cabrini Boulevard.

Flushing Meadows - Queens: Meadow Lake Drive from Model Airplane Field to Meadow Lake Bridge Parking Lot.

Forrest Hill Park - Queens: Freedom Drive from Park Lane South to Myrtle Avenue. East Main Drive from Metropolitan Avenue to Overlook Parking Lot. West Main Drive from Bandshell Lot to Golf Course Lot.

Callahan- Kelly Park- Brooklyn: Sackman Place from Truxton Street to Fulton Street.

Grant Park- Bronx: Grant Avenue from 170th Street to 169th Street.

Silver Lake Park- Staten Island: Silver Lake Park Road from Fores Avenue to Victory Boulevard.

The following 2.7 miles of 'open streets' are adjacent to parks:

Willilamsbridge Oval- Bronx: Reservoir Oval E/W from Bainbridge Avenue to Bainbridge Avenue.

Court Square- Queens: Court Square West from Jackson Avenue to Dead End.

Carl Schurz Park- Manhattan: East End Avenue from East 83rd Street to East 89th Street.

Highbridge Park- Manhattan: Laurel Hill Terrace from Amsterdam Ave to Amsterdam Avenue.

Prospect Park- Brooklyn: Prospect Park West from 3rd Street to Garfield Place; Parkside Avenue from Park Circle to Ocean Avenue.

Stapleton Waterfront Park- Staten Island: Front Street from Canal Street to Edgewater Street.

Lt. William Tighe Triangle- Manhattan: Dyckman Street from Broadway to Seaman.

"That is a beginning. We are going to build out from there," said de Blasio.

New Yorkers are reminded not to gather or create sports or group activities.

"We are going to keep making sure people are social distancing and are wearing face coverings. More and more people will be out making sure you will have coverings if you need them," said de Blasio.

Short stretches of four streets were closed to cars during a pilot program that started in March and ended after less than two weeks.