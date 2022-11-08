One winning ticket for $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot

article

There is one lucky winner of the $2.04 billion dollar Powerball jackpot that happened on Tuesday morning.

The grand prize ticket was sold somewhere in California. The ticket has an estimated cash value of $997.6 million before taxes.

The winning numbers are white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, and the red Powerball 10.

The jackpot was reported as an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday but increased to $2.04 billion on Tuesday morning after updated calculations.

The jackpot is the largest ever for Powerball and the largest in U.S. lottery history. Only four previous jackpots have ever topped $1 billion, but none of those are close to the current prize, which started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months has grown ever more massive.

There was one $2 million winning ticket sold in Florida.

There were 22 $1 million winning tickets sold across the country. Those winners were in California, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington.

The jackpot will be $20 million for Wednesday's next drawing.