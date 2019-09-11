One month later, Newark's water crisis drags on

It's been an entire month since Newark's water crisis began and for the city's beleaguered residents, there still does not appear to be an end in sight.

New York State Senator Robert Jackson and Assemblyman Al Taylor were in Harlem on Wednesday to help bring cases of donated water to the Newark Food Bank for distribution.

"No one wants to drink contaminated water. I don't," said Jackson. "So the message is loud and clear, we are going to help, even if it's a little bit, every little bit helps and that's my philosophy."

Mayor Ras Baraka's office says they are waiting for the results of the most recent round of tests to see what the lead levels in the city's water are. Meanwhile, the effects of the new anti-corrosive treatment at the Pequannock Water Treatment Plant will still take months to determine.

So far, the city has replaced over 800 lead service lines and given out more than 67,000 cases of bottled water. Roughly 18,000 lead lines still need to be replaced.